AirTag Helps Police Track Down Stolen Bikes

Back when Apple launched the Apple Watch, did you know that it would save as many lives as it has? It has proven to be a very useful safety device. Now it looks like Apple’s recently launched AirTag could also be proving its worth. According to a report from Gadget Lite, a stolen bike was recovered thanks to the use of the AirTag. That is a good use indeed.

Apple had said that the AirTag was not designed to help track down stolen items. It’s more of an accessory to help people locate their missing items like bags or keys. So it makes sense that you could use it for stolen items as well if you wanted to.

Gene Gorter reportedly had his bike stolen at night in Boston on July 4th. Not a great way to celebrate the day. He gave the AirTag tracking information to the Police who tracked the accessory and discovered it in a trash can placed near the stolen bicycle. The police later texted the location to Gorten along with a photo of the stolen bike, which he later collected from the police.

So far no arrests have been made. According to the police, they haven’t found the person responsible for the theft, but still, it’s a happy ending thanks to AirTag.

