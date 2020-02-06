AirPods Pro Back-Ordered Until March

Many make fun of Apple’s AirPods for their design and price, but there is no denying that they are popular. According to reports and Apple’s online store, it looks like if you wanted to get your hands on the AirPods Pro, you might have to wait until at least March.

That’s a wait time of about a month which is pretty long for headphones. The truth is if you go to a physical Apple Store, you might have better luck getting a pair. You could also try your luck with third-party online retailers, but if you want to buy from Apple directly, you’ll have to wait until March to get yourself the headphones.

It is not surprising that the headphones are out of stock. Even when the first-generation AirPods were launched, they were so popular that they were difficult to get ahold of. Recent reports even suggest that Apple’s AirPods account for 71% of true wireless headphone revenue for 2019. So they are in high demand for sure. Hopefully, people can get them before March, but right now it doesn’t look like it.

Production may also have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China, since Apple typically relies on China to help manufacture its products.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals