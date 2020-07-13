AirPlay May Soon Predict The Devices You Want To Use

AirPlay is Apple’s answer to Bluetooth. Users can stream content from one device to another if they support the AirPlay standard. So, through AirPlay, you can stream movies, videos, or music from your iPhone or iPad or Mac computer to another device, like speakers, the Apple TV, and more.

It pretty much works great, but it is not perfect. A patent that was recently discovered suggests that Apple wants AirPlay to get smarter by predicting the devices you typically stream to. So, if you usually stream Apple Music to AirPlay-enabled speakers at home, it will know that those speakers are your preferred device and will automatically stream to them without any input from you.

The same can be done with apps, where if you use AirPlay to stream an app from your iPhone to the Apple TV, it will learn that behavior, and eventually, will automatically stream from the app to your Apple TV when you launch it.

The patent’s description says, “While storing numerous applications may allow a mobile device to be particularly useful to the user, it may be difficult and time consuming for the user to identify and execute a particular intended application or function among all of the available applications stored on the mobile device.” Of course, there’s no way of telling if this will actually become a feature, but we wouldn’t mind seeing it.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals