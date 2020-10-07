RaceMouse combines air mouse, laser pointer and touchpad in one

Digital nomads looking for a multifunctional mouse providing not only a touchpad and air mouse but also a handy laser pointer in a small form factor, may be interested in the RaceMouse. Recently launched via Kickstarter the RaceMouse has already raised over $167,000 thanks to nearly 5,000 backers with still 16 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $29 or £23, offering a considerable discount of approximately 63% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way.

If the RaceMouse Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the RaceMouse project review the promotional video below.

“RaceMouse is an innovative multi-functional portable device that does it all. It can be a wireless desktop mouse, a sleek air mouse, a compact touchpad, a laser presenter, and universal remote control. Whatever you call it, click it and connect to your devices instantly. RaceMouse is ready to upgrade your mobile gadgets and optimize your productivity instantly!”

“For those who enjoy a neat and uncluttered workstation, there is no need for you to deal with cords or to plug and unplug a bulky receiver. RaceMouse is ergonomically designed based on the average hand measurements for adults and the typical use cases for mouse devices. Our design helps protect your wrist from fatigue and keeps your hand from aching even during long sessions. Say goodbye to uncomfortable mouse grips and sore wrists!”

RaceMouse pairs quickly via Bluetooth with almost any device: phone, Mac, Windows, iPad, tablet, and smart TV, and leaves your valuable input ports free. In Desktop Mode, the palm-size RaceMouse can minimize the amount of required workspace while increasing your efficiency through various movements and hand gestures. Click, scroll, and swipe, and enjoy seamless control between you and your devices, RaceMouse delivers ultimate control. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official RaceMouse crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

