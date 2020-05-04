AI Is Being Used To Generate Funny Memes

Many companies spend a lot of time and resources on developing and training AI models. They can detect diseases in humans that doctors might have missed and much more. Now the folks over at Imgflip have come up with an interesting use of the technology. To create memes.

Memes have been around for a long time and they’re mostly generated by humans. But by training AI to recognize and understand memes, ImgFlip is trying to see if AI can be applied to memes to generate their own, which you can find on ImgFlip’s website where there are a bunch of selected memes that will randomly generate text it thinks is appropriate to the said meme.

Imgflip says, “These captions are generated by a deep artificial neural network. Nothing about the text generation is hardcoded, except that the maximum text length is limited for sanity. The model uses character-level prediction, so you can specify prefix text of one or more characters to influence the text generated.”

They trained their AI model using public images generated by users using Imgflip’s Meme Generator and the top 48 most popular meme templates. Some of the results can be pretty funny even if it doesn’t make sense. It does get some memes correct though.

Source Ubergizmo

