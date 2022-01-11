Age of Empires IV May Be Coming To The Xbox

Microsoft’s Age of Empires franchise is right up there with titles such as Blizzard’s StarCraft as far as popularity. The game has typically been released for the PC, but it looks like there is a chance that Age of Empires IV could be heading onto consoles.

This news is according to a tweet by @ALumia_Italia who discovered some code that suggests that the game could be coming for the Xbox console. According to this, it references a game codenamed “CAR”, which according to Video Game Chronicle is the internal name for Age of Empires IV at Microsoft.

This discovery is not very surprising because according to MobileSyrup, they spoke to Michael Mann, the executive producer at World’s Edge, about the possibility of the game making its way onto consoles. Mann did not deny the possibility but instead stated that their current focus at that time was releasing the game for the PC. That had people wondering.

Now that Age of Empires IV is out on the PC, it is possible that the team is working on bringing it to the Xbox. We’re not sure when it would be released, but for console gamers looking to play the game on their Xbox, this could be great news.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals