Adidas Xbox 360 sneakers

In October, Microsoft and Adidas partnered to celebrate the Xbox’s 20th anniversary with the first-ever pair of official Xbox footwear. For fans of the company’s original 2001 console, the sneakers were nostalgic with that green and black colorway. There was just one problem with the shoes, however: you couldn’t buy them for yourself. The good news is that their latest collaboration is something you can buy. They will be available to buy in the US and Canada.



Microsoft describes the Xbox 360 Forum Mid as a “love letter to one of the most iconic gaming consoles in gaming history.” So it has plenty of details Xbox 360 fans will love. Like the Xbox button on the outer side of the shoes. Other fun touches include the straps that replicate the console’s optical drive and that each pair comes with four additional pairs of laces in red, yellow, green and blue, so all four controller face button colors are here too.

Sales of the Xbox 360 Forum Mid shoes will begin on November 4th at 10am ET. You can buy them from the Adidas website. Microsoft is also releasing other commemorative products to mark the Xbox brand’s 20th birthday. On November 15th, a translucent Xbox Series X/S controller and headset will also arrive.

Source Engadget

