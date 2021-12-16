A Splinter Cell remake is coming

After some cameos and even talk of an animated series, Ubisoft is finally ready to make a new Splinter Cell game. The developer has revealed plans for a Splinter Cell remake that will recreate the stealth action of the early games while also embracing modern technology.

It will use the Snowdrop engine that newer games like The Division 2 and the upcoming Avatar title use, but the play will happen in small, linear environments instead of the usual open-world spaces. The company wants to make it modern, but is also aware that early Splinter Cell was appealing because it rewarded true stealth that took patience, intelligence and methodical planning.

We don’t have a release date for the remake yet, but the Toronto studio is heading the effort with both veterans from previous Splinter Cell games and new hires. Ubisoft Toronto’s only Splinter Cell game was Blacklist, which was well-received but not as highly regarded as the original. The Toronto branch is also still dealing with the consequences of Ubi’s misconduct scandals as well.

The game’s creative lead, Chris Auty, characterized the re-do as a “solid base” for the future of the franchise, for whatever that is worth. It should be interesting.

Source Engadget

