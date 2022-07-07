A Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED is coming

Nintendo sometimes releases special-edition Switch models for its bigger games and Splatoon 3 is no different. Fans can look forward to a very colorful version of the Switch OLED that will be available on August 26th, a couple of weeks before the game arrives on September 9th. It will cost $360, which is $10 more than the regular OLED. Pre-orders are open right now.

The main body has gray art from the game on the rear The left joycon has a blue and purple scheme and the right Joy-Con has a yellow and green gradient. Both have squid-style art and a white design on the rear. We don’t know if they’ll be available separately at some point later. The console also comes with a white Splatoon 3 dock, with a similar art style.

However, you won’t get a copy of the game as a bonus. You’ll still need to buy Splatoon 3 separately. The company will also release a $75 Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with similar art on the day the game arrives, as well as a themed $25 carrying case.

Nintendo released the Switch OLED last year and there haven’t been very many variants so far. This one is a great choice for Splatoon fans.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Nintendo

