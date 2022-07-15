A single-player Aliens game is coming for PC, consoles and VR

Between Alien: Isolation, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and the upcoming Aliens: Dark Descent, fans of Aliens games already have several titles to choose from or look forward to. But now, Survios is adding another title to the series for those who want no one to hear them scream.

The studio is working with 20th Century Games on an untitled Aliens game for PC, consoles, and virtual reality. This one will be a single-player, action-horror game. And while we don’t have many other details, the developer says that it will reveal more details at a San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 21st. So we only have to wait a week.

Thus far, Survios’ games have mostly been for VR, including a racing title you may have heard of called Sprint Vector and a licensed The Walking Dead game. It has made one non-VR game, which is a boxing title based on the Rocky/Creed franchise. The studio’s Aliens game is likely quit a ways away, after all Survios is still putting together a team to work on it. VR is usually a good fit for horror games, so Alien: Isolation’s VR mode alone might be enough to convince fans to give this one a chance.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Survios

