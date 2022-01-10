A Scott Pilgrim anime series is headed for Netflix

It looks like Scott Pilgrim is ready for a comeback. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Netflix and Universal’s UCP (the unit responsible for The Umbrella Academy) are developing a Scott Pilgrim anime series. We don’t know how close it will be to the graphic novels, but creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and 2010 movie director Edgar Wright will be on board as executive producers.

O’Malley will be a showrunner along with Are You Afraid of the Dark? reviver BenDavid Grabinski. Science SARU will be animating this project.

If the series sticks to the plot we will see Sex Bob-omb band leader Scott trying to win over Ramona Flowers, but he can’t date her until he defeats her seven evil exes. Both the graphic novels and the movie were based on the manga, indie rock, and video games.

Netflix has some ambitious anime plans, but it has typically focused on originals or adaptations of Japanese games and manga. Here, the streaming service is adapting a comic that was a Western tribute. One that many only know from the big screen. We don’t know what Netflix’s strategy is here, but it might see this as a way to expose its anime catalog to a larger audience of people.

Source Engadget

