A Robot Lawyer Could Help You Get Your Social Media Account Unbanned

With the billions of users on social media, you can be assured that companies have a hard time answering various questions and emails from users. This means that if anything goes wrong with your account, like if you’ve ever been accidentally banned, getting a response can be difficult unless somehow your story makes it into the news or a prominent figure signal boosts you.

The good news is that if you’re willing to pay some money, you could find some help getting your accounts unbanned by hiring a robot lawyer. It is a robot lawyer platform called DoNotPay in which basically what they’ll do is send a legal letter on your behalf to the company’s legal department, which might be a better way of getting noticed compared to sending them emails (which could get ignored).

This platform will help users write appeal letters for a variety of social media services and even shopping platforms, like Instagram, Xbox, Uber, Pinterest, Steam, Amazon, and more. However, as with all legal services, DoNotPay is not free. It is a subscription-based service where users have to pay $36 a month to use its services.

Of course, whether or not your appeal is successful can’t be guaranteed. Sometimes you might have actually done something to legitimately get you banned after all, like posting things that directly violate the company’s terms of service.

Source Ubergizmo

