A Remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Could Be Coming

With the success of GTA 5 had, many gamers are eagerly looking forward to what GTA 6 could bring. Unfortunately, we have no idea when the game will launch. Surely it will come at some point. In the meantime, it looks like Rockstar is content with just milking the older titles for now. They are still popular.

According to a report from Kotaku, Rockstar is working on remastering a trio of GTA titles. This includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

The games are said to be remastered using the Unreal Engine and will have a mix of both new and old graphics. Kotaku’s source apparently saw a bit of the remastered games and said that it reminded them of a classic GTA title that had been heavily modded. Rockstar is also apparently aiming for an October or November release.

The game is said to be launching on multiple platforms as well, like the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia, and even mobile. Rockstar did previously confirm that they will be bringing GTA 5 onto the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in November, so we’re not sure if having this many GTA titles launching at once is a good idea. We will see

Source Ubergizmo

