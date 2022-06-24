A Plague Tale: Requiem will release on October 18th

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel to the 2019 game that has a pair of siblings fleeing Spanish Inquisition soldiers and plague-ridden rats. It will arrive on October 18th. Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo released a trailer with over ten minutes of gameplay through war-torn France from centuries past. Amicia and Hugo are a few years older and still going at it. The game follows them as they fight their way through mercenaries, ambushes, soldiers, and disease-carrying rodents. What’s not to love?

For Xbox Gamepass subscribers the game will be available on the service on the same day of its launch. Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to a cloud version of Requiem. And the game will be available for purchase on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PCs of course.

The game’s lead writer Sébastien Renard shared more details on what we can expect in the sequel. Hugo has magical powers that are developing throughout the game and Amica has honed her fighting skills. “Our heroes will face their inner conflicts together with external ones. To begin with, they will discover a new part of France, Provence, which will offer new sights and sensations, leading them to believe in a kind of paradise. Unfortunately, the harsh medieval reality inevitably catches up, and their hopes vanish before they can get too comfortable,” says Renard.

