A Plague Tale: Innocence gets a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade

You could say that A Plague Tale: Innocence was a sleeper hit. Players enjoyed its life-or-death puzzles and had fun trying to survive Black Plague-carrying rats and other enemies. Though, it struggled a bit on last-generation consoles. However, A Plague Tale: Innocence should soon run much better on the next gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive will release a new enhanced version for PS5 and Series X/S on July 6th. It will run at up to 60 frames per second and have 3D audio support as well as other visual enhancements. PS5 and Series X owners will be able to experience it in 4K as well. So it will look better and play better, which means a better experience overall.

The game will also be available on Nintendo Switch on the same day. And just like with Control, Hitman 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy, it will be a cloud streaming version. You will need to have a fast, strong internet connection to play this game on Switch.

Asobo also announced a sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC in 2022. Great news. I can’t wait for it.

Source Engadget

