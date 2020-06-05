A Pac-Man remake is coming to the NES, to play on your Switch

Great news for arcade fans. A bundle of classic Namco games called the Namcot collection is making its way to the Nintendo Switch. One of the titles you can get with the bundle is a NES version of Pac-Man Championship Edition, which was originally created as a remake of Pac-Man for the Xbox 360.

What this means is that Namco reimagined an HD remake in NES-style graphics. Unlike the original, each level for this 2007 version of the classic is played within a certain time limit. The game gets faster the longer you stay alive, and the goal is to get the highest score possible. It won’t be easy.

The Namcot Collection will be sold as a $25 bundle of 10 games that also includes titles like Galaga and Battle City. You can purchase these titles individually, but it looks like you’ll only be able to download Championship Edition as a reward if you buy all 10. Namco is also launching the collection with a few improvements, like a “save function” that allows you to suspend and resume any time, and a “rewind function” and various screen formats.

Namco will release the collection on June 18th in Japan. Then you can buy it if you have a Japanese eShop account.

Source Engadget

