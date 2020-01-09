A Nintendo Switch Pro Could Be Coming This Year

According to some rumors from last year, Nintendo has an upgraded version of the Switch in the works. This later proved not to be true and the company announced the Switch Lite and a newer version of the Switch with improved battery life.

However, now a report is claiming that Nintendo could change that this year with a “Pro” version of the Switch in the works. “Nintendo new Switch to enter mass production in 1Q20: Nintendo is reportedly planning to release in mid-2020 a new model of Switch, which will begin volume production at the end of first-quarter 2020, according to sources from the related upstream supply chain.”

This would not be a surprise. Both Sony and Microsoft have released more powerful versions of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles during the current-gen’s lifecycle, so it makes sense for Nintendo to follow. The Switch is selling pretty well, but it will soon have to compete with consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. So why not release a Pro version?

We’re not sure what kind of upgrades it might have or how big of an upgrade it could be. For now, we should take this report with a grain of salt.

