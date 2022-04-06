A new Tomb Raider game is coming, powered by Unreal Engine 5

Crystal Dynamics has “just started development” on a new Tomb Raider game. The studio announced the news on Twitter. It didn’t tell us what the game will be called or when fans can expect to play it, but it did say that it will run on Epic’s new Unreal Engine 5. After working on Marvel’s Avengers, the project will have Crystal Dynamics return to the franchise that it spent more than a decade making popular once again.

Crystal Dynamics is said to be excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help take storytelling to the next level. So it looks like this is the end of the studio’s in-house Foundation engine, which powered Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The move to UE5 will help the studio take its “storytelling to the next level.” and keep things on the cutting edge.

The next Tomb Raider joins several games already announced for UE5. Games like the next Witcher game and Black Myth: Wukong. Only the latter has a release date right this moment, with Chinese developer Game Science Studio aiming to get it out in 2023. It will be interesting to see what the next game is like.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Square Enix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals