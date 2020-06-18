A new Pokémon Snap game is coming to Nintendo Switch

Finally, Nintendo is giving Pokémon fans the sequel they’ve been demanding for two decades: Pokémon Snap 2. The game is actually called New Pokémon Snap. The Pokémon Company is returning to the beloved photography formula of the N64 classic at last. There will be a new island brimming with Pokémon from multiple generations, including the new Sword and Shield games. So all of them will be around to picture. We don’t have any details yet on the release date or whether the on-rails gameplay has evolved at all.

We do know thanks to Tsunekazu Ishihara, president, and CEO of The Pokémon Company, that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, though. So we know that much. This will make fans of the original Pokemon Snap very happy indeed and they have waited for it for a long long time. Now they will finally have the sequel that they have wanted for two decades. Hopefully, it will be worth the long wait.

Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while also exploring beautiful islands on your Nintendo Switch. That sounds like a fun time for me. It sounds like a fun island vacation actually. Hopefully, it will show up soon.

Source Engadget

