A New Nokia Tablet To Be Announced October 6

It has been quite a while since we saw a Nokia tablet, but that’s because Apple’s iPad is too dominant and it makes sense that manufacturers would probably want to focus on other devices instead. However, it seems that Nokia could be trying its hand at a tablet again. Very interesting.

This news comes from a tweet by the Nokia Mobile Twitter account which teased that on October 6th, a new Nokia tablet will be announced. Almost no details are known about this device at the moment, though the tweet does state that it will be “everything you’d expect” from a Nokia phone, except in tablet form. That’s why they call it a tease.

HMD Global has been pushing out Nokia phones every so often, but for the most part, they have been budget devices and not high-end flagships, so we can only guess that the company could have a low or mid-ranged tablet that would be cheap enough to appeal to the masses. That is the guess.

We’re not sure if this is going to be an Android device or if Nokia is planning a Windows tablet. At any rate, we should have more details on the 6th of October so stay tuned.

Source Ubergizmo

