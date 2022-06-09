A new Ghostbusters animated show is headed to Netflix

The resurgence of Ghostbusting will continue with a new animated series that’s coming to… Wait for it… Netflix. GB Afterlife co-writer and director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan are heading up the show as executive producers. Sony Pictures Animation is also involved. Sadly, other details remain a mystery for now, like the title, the basics of the plot, or and when it will be released. Still, it is good to know that we have more Ghostbusters is on the way.

It looks like it is still in the early days for the new project, which will be the third animated Ghostbusters series after The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters. Netflix made the announcement as part of its Geeked Week event. The news should have fans excited as long as it is done right.

And you may or may not know, yesterday was also Ghostbusters Day, an annual celebration of the franchise. Variety says that Reitman and Kenan are expected to announce more projects. A few Ghostbusting games are also in the works, including Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Ghostbusters VR, both of which will arrive later this year. So we can look forward to a lot more Ghostbusting in the future.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Sony

