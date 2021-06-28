A new Galaxy Quest TV show is coming

If you are waiting for more Galaxy Quest, a TV series version is reportedly being developed by Simon Pegg and Succession writer Georgia Pritchett. The news was let out in a Times interview Pritchett was giving to promote her new series. Pritchett is also the creator of Apple TV’s The Shrink Next Door starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Galaxy Quest became a cult classic 1999 film that became a cult classic after it left cinemas.

The film made fun of Star Trek tropes and the most memorable character was Alan Rickman’s Nimoy-esque actor who struggled with the profile his biggest role afforded him. Sigorney Weaver was also on board.

This is not the first time a Galaxy Quest adaptation has been in the works. Amazon had plans back in 2015, but the death of Alan Rickman scrapped the idea. Then in 2017, Paul Sheer was to write a version of the series, but nothing came of it.

We don’t have any details on this new one, but both Pritchett and Pegg have written a number of film and TV series, with Pegg co-writing the most recent Trek movie. So it could be good. We will have to wait and see.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals