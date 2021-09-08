A new animated Pokémon movie is coming to Netflix on October 8th

After debuting in Japan last year, the Pokémon franchise’s 23rd animated movie (Yes 23rd. Can you believe it?) is coming to Netflix. Outside of Japan, China and Korea, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will debut globally on Netflix on October 8th. This will mark the film’s international debut. Pokemon fans everywhere can rejoice.

The film is basically Pokémon’s version of the tale of Tarzan. But in a Pokemon setting. When Ash and Pikachu go to explore the forest of Okoya, they discover a boy named Koko. Since he was raised by a Pokémon named Dada Zarude, Koko thinks that he is also a Pokémon. Ash and Pikachu’s arrival in his forest home makes him question everything he thought he knew about his existence and who he is. It makes for an interesting plot, even if it is not very original.

Before the movie’s release, you can add Dada Zarude and a Celebi to your Pokémon Sword and Shield roster by signing up for the Trainer’s Club newsletter by September 25th. The Pokémon Company, Niantic, and Netflix also plan a special Pokémon Go event to celebrate the film’s release. They promised to share more information about this very soon.

Source Engadget

