A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Happening

80s nostalgia is a powerful thing. So it is no wonder that Pac-Man is getting its own live-action feature. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the classic arcade game from Bandai Namco Entertainment has a feature film in the works with Wayfarer Studios.

The game of course follows the a hungry, maze-running Pac-Man as he gobbles pellets and turns his colorful enemies into ghosts, It sounds more like a horror film to me, but it will more likely be a comedy as this project is based on an original idea from Lightbeam Entertainment’s Chuck Williams (Sonic the Hedgehog). The original game, released in 1980, was a pop-culture phenomenon, with “merchandise, several sequel games like Ms. Pac-Man, as well as two television series, and a hit song inspired by the game. The game is fun, challenging, and colorful. What’s not to like?

Can a live-action Pac-Man movie work? I guess we will find out soon enough. If done right, it could be fun. But video game movies do not have a great track record. What do you think about a live-action Pac-Man movie? I’m actually a bit surprised that it took them this long to do it. This will be very interesting to say the least.

Source Gizmodo

Image Credit Nintendo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals