A Diablo 2 Remaster Could Still Happen

In 2017, we heard rumors that a Diablo 2 and Warcraft 3 remaster could be in the works. Half of the rumor was true as Warcraft 3: Reforged was eventually released, and now it seems that a Diablo 2 remaster could very well be coming our way. This remaster will not be developed by Blizzard, but by Vicarious Visions, a subsidiary of Activision.

This comes according to a report from French website Actu who had previously accurately predicted Diablo 4, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and Overwatch 2, so they could be right again this time. But, what makes this interesting is that it seems to almost contradict an earlier report.

While some would love to see a Diablo 2 remaster, in 2019 it was reported that it seemed unlikely. This is because according to Diablo’s creators, due to neglecting to backup the game’s source codes and assets, they lost a good chunk of the game which meant that remastering the game would prove difficult.

They then suggested that if Blizzard were to attempt a remaster, it would be impossible as they would essentially need to start from scratch. Maybe Blizzard did find a backup somewhere, or maybe they’re building the game from scratch, but either way, hopefully, we’ll have more details soon.

Source Ubergizmo

