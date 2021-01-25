A Diablo 2 Remake Could Be Coming

Activision Blizzard recently announced that they would be folding Vicarious Visions, which is one of its development studios, into Blizzard, the company behind hit games like Warcraft and Diablo. Now it looks like one of the projects that the team will be working on is a remake of Diablo 2 at long last.

There was a report back in May that a Diablo 2 remake was happening, and now this new report from Bloomberg corroborates that, though it apparently the remake will fall under the responsibility of Blizzard’s Team 3, who is also responsible for the company’s upcoming Diablo IV.

The report also says that prior to Vicarious Visions being folded into Blizzard, the studio was actively supporting Team 3’s efforts in remaking Diablo 2. The original development of the remake was the responsibility of Team 1, who was behind the Warcraft III: Reforged project, but the team has now been dissolved which would explain why the Diablo 2 remake has been given over to Team 3.

In 2019, Diablo’s creators said that they did not think a Diablo 2 remake was possible as hard drives containing much of the game’s source code and assets were lost, and that they would have to build the game from the ground up. Maybe they found them.

Source Ubergizmo

