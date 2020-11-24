A copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sells for $156,000

It looks like one Mario collector got very lucky. Someone bought a rare copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 for $156,000 at auction recently.

The sealed copy of the NES game is now apparently the most expensive game ever sold. It took the record from Super Mario Bros., which a bidder bought in July for $114,000. Bidding for Super Mario Bros. 3 started at $62,500 and 20 bidders tried to get the top bid.

What makes this particular copy so valuable? Well, it has a rare box design variant. The word “Bros.” is usually on the right, but it’s on the left of this box and it covers a bit of Mario’s glove. It’s the earliest version of the game in the production history. It’s also in excellent condition, with a Wata 9.2 A+ rating. The same auction house, Heritage Auctions, sold a Wata 9.0 A-rated copy of that variant in July for $38,400. This is a new record and a very expensive bit of nostalgia as it turns out.

The SMB3 sale wasn’t the only Nintendo-related record set at last week’s auction though. A copy of Pokémon Red, which had a Wata 9.8 A++.rating, is now the most expensive Pokémon game sold at auction. A bidder paid $84,000 for it.

Source Engadget

