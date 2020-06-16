A Battlefield 3 Remaster May Be In Development

Last year, EA confirmed that for 2020, they will not be releasing a new Battlefield game. But don’t worry, if you want some new Battlefield content, you could be in luck. Rumor is that there could be a remastered version of Battlefield 3 in development.

This rumor comes from a YouTuber called Daqari who claims that the remastered version of Battlefield 3 might be coming. Daqari has in the past accurately leaked Battlefield information, like the existence of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, so there is a chance that this latest piece of information is also true.

Since we have no way of confirming any of this to be true, it should be taken with a grain of salt for now though. The video that the YouTuber had originally uploaded to their channel that talked about Battlefield 3’s remaster has since been deleted. So that seems to look like EA may have taken it down.

Either way, this is pretty much all we know for the moment. We have no idea if the game exists or if it will even be released this year, but we’ll be keeping our eyes open for more information about this potential remastered game. We will let you know when we hear more.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals