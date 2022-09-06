6 of the best free movie apps for 2022

There are lots of different subscription streaming services available, there is also a wide range of free movie apps where you can watch movies and TV shows for free.

If you don’t want to shell out for a subscription for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, or one of the many others, then there is a range of free alternatives.

In this guide, we will look at some of the best free movie apps that you can use to watch movies and TV shows without having to pay for a subscription.

Tubi is a free app for both Apple’s iOS platform and Google’s Android platform, it offers a range of free movies and TV shows with many indie movies available on the platform.

There is a wide range of movies available including action movies, horror, sci-fi, family, and many more, plus a wide range of TV shows.

Tubi is available as a free download and the service is available in the USA, it is not available in Europe at the moment. You can find out more information about Tubi over at their website.

Crackle is a great free app for mobile devices and also smart TVs that offer a range of free movies and TV shows. The app supports a wide range of devices to let you stream TV shows and movies for free.

It comes with a user-friendly interface that is easy to use and it has lots of free movies and TV shows available to watch.

You can even use the app without having to sign in, it will not work in all regions at the moment, it works in the USA, but is not available in Europe. You can find out more information about it over at the Crackle website.

Popcornflix is a free movie app that is supported by adverts, it offers a range of popular free movies and TV shows. It also has some great features including language options and subtitle options.

It also has different sections for TV shows and movies which makes it easier to find the content you want than some other apps available. Popcornflix is available as a free download on both Android and Apple’s iOS, you can find out more details over at their website. It is available in the USA, although it is not available in Europe at the moment.

Plex is another advert-supported service that has thousands of movies and TV shows that are available to watch for free. You will need to sign up for a free account in rider to use the service. Plex is available for iOS and Android and has a wide range of devices.

This one works in both the USA and Europe and it offers a range of free content, including many classic movies as well as many recent ones. There is a wide range of movie genres available. You can find out more details over at the Plex website.

Vudu offers thousands of TV shows and movies for free, this service work with a wide range of devices and it is available on both Android and iOS and it one of the popular free movie apps available.

The platform offers free movies in 1080p, they also offer 4K movies although these are not available for free, it also offers rentals of TV shows and movies. You can find out more details about Vudu over at its website.

Reelgood is designed to be a 100% free streaming guide that comes with a range of free movies and TV shows. You can also personalize exactly what you want to see and Reelgood shows you where the content is available.

The service shows you all of the TV shows and movies that are available from a wide range of platforms and also provides free movies and TV shows for you to watch. You can find out more information over at the Reelgood website.

We hope that you will find this guide on the best free movie apps useful and hope that it helps you find lots of free content to watch. There are a number of other free movie and TV show apps available as well as the ones listed here. Unfortunately not all of the apps listed on our best free movie app list work in Europe due to GDPR.

Image Credit: Jens Kreuter

