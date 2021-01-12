5G iPad Pros Expected To Arrive In 2021

The new iPhone 12 series supports 5G, so it shouldn’t really come as a surprise to learn that Apple might be looking to introduce mmWave 5G to its higher-end iPad Pros starting in 2021, or at least this is the case according to DigiTimes.

There are currently two types of 5G available – mmWave and Sub-6GHz. The former will offer the fastest 5G speeds possible, while the latter is slower (but still faster than LTE). But it is complicated. mmWave is limited in range and typically users will need to be close to a 5G tower to get the full potential though.

Sub-6GHz will offer wider coverage so while it’s slower, it may be more consistently available. In urban areas, mmWave could be easier to find, but that will depend on your carrier of course. With the 2021 iPad Pros rumored to support the mmWave version of 5G, this means that you should be able to get fast speeds, but depending on your coverage, it might not be as helpful for you. As we said, it is complicated.

Take it with a grain of salt for now of course. But in 2021 you may be able to get an iPad Pro with 5G if you want one.

Source Ubergizmo

