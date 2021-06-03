$5 per month Paramount+ Essential plan with ads arrives June 7th

We heard even before Paramount+ supplanted CBS All Access in March, that the $10 per month streaming service would add a new cheaper option for users in June. Now June is here, and a FAQ live on the Paramount+ site explains that the new Essential plan will be available on June 7th.

The current cheaper option with “Limited Commercials” for $6 per month will be no more, so if you want to subscribe to it then you will need to sign up before the 7th. Why? One reason is that, unlike the new Essential plan, it includes access to live broadcasts from your local CBS station, and as long as your subscription remains active, you’ll continue to stay on it. You’re welcome.

The new $5 per month or $50 per year Essential Plan gives you streaming with limited commercial interruptions and you can watch 30,000+ episodes, movies & originals on-demand, plus you can stream NFL on CBS and Champions League live and get 24/7 national news with CBSN. Not bad at all for that price.

The more expensive version is still available for $10 per month or $100 per year which lets you download content for offline viewing, and no advertisements, except for some live broadcasts and certain shows.

Source Engadget

