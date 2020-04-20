2020 San Diego Comic-Con Has Been Cancelled

Every year, the San Diego Comic-Con is an event that many people look forward to. It usually brings brand new announcements by movie studios for upcoming movies, new toys, new comics, and basically just a ton of fun and geeky stuff to see and do.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to attend this year, we have some bad news. The coronavirus outbreak has forced the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con to be canceled.

In a statement made by the organizers of the event, it was said, “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California has made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

The San Diego Comic-Con is not the first major event to be cancelled. MWC 2020 was also canceled, along with other major events. This includes E3 2020, Google I/O 2020, and maybe even the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It looks like we will have to wait until next year.

Source Ubergizmo

