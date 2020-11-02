Raspberry Pi laptop houses in waterproof military style Pelican 1150 case

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in building their very own portable Raspberry Pi laptop in a rugged waterproof Pelican 1150 case may be interested in a new video published by YouTuber “Only Fun People Allowed”. The design is based of the original Raspberry Pi Quick Kit design created by maker Jay Doscher. The internal fittings have been kindly published to the Thingiverse website and can be downloaded for you to print if you have access to a 3D printer. check out the overview video below to learn more about the project

“A bright orange frame, a Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB of RAM, a 32GB Micro SD card, with panel mounts for 2x USB3, 1x USB 2, and Ethernet. There’s a USB C power port, and a simple M5 bolt as a handle to pull the case front off. No keyboard is included to keep it simple and easy for makers to modify as they see fit. Limited production run of this color.”

Source : Adafruit : Only Fun People Allowed : Jay Doscher

